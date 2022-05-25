Coordinating Board names interim commissioner in preparation for Mulligan’s departure

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

After nearly six years at the helm of the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, Commissioner Zora Mulligan will leave the department on July 1st.

The Coordinating Board for Higher Education met Tuesday to prepare for the commissioner’s departure. A discussion was held on the process for a candidate search and hiring. Current Deputy Commissioner Leroy Wade was named the interim commissioner upon Mulligan’s departure.

Trenton resident Phil Hoffman is the north Missouri representative serving on the Coordinating Board for Higher Education. At the Trenton Rotary Club meeting, Hoffman mentioned Mulligan’s expected departure. He also discussed his appointment recommended by NCMC President Lenny Klaver to the nine-member state board.

Zora Mulligan has served as higher education commissioner since August 2016. She’s described as the longest-serving commissioner in the last 20 years. Through her leadership and at Governor Mike Parson’s direction, the department underwent a major transition to create the new Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development in 2019. This involved two offices previously housed within the Department of Economic Development.

Deputy Commissioner Leroy Wade has been with the department in various capacities since January 1986. He served as interim commissioner after former commissioner Doctor David Russell retired in 2016. Zora Mulligan will be an Executive Vice President at Missouri State University in Springfield. Mulligan, in the past, has been a commencement speaker at North Central Missouri College.