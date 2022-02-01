Cooperative Response Center to expand to Kirksville, investing more than $1 million and creating 87 new jobs

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Cooperative Response Center, a nationwide contact and alarm monitoring center, announced it will open a new facility in Kirksville, investing more than $1 million and creating more than 87 new jobs. The new facility will be CRC’s first Missouri location and allow the company to meet the increasing demand for its services.

“This company’s new facility is an exciting development for Kirksville and the broader north Missouri region,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Our workforce development priorities and job training programs have strengthened our economy, and companies are looking to our state to grow and expand. Congratulations to Cooperative Response Center on its success as it creates good-paying jobs that will support Missourians and their families for years to come.”

CRC provides inbound customer and dispatching services to more than 450 electric utilities nationwide. Each year, CRC receives more than 6 million calls from members and customers of electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. The company is currently training staff at Moberly Area Community College’s Kirksville campus to fill positions created as part of its expansion.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Kirksville community,” said Chris Holt, President, and CEO of CRC. “As we welcome our new teammates, we look forward to the opportunities that opening a fourth location brings to CRC, in addition to the support for our membership.”

“We are excited to welcome CRC to the community,” said Carolyn Chrisman, Executive Director of KREDI, Innovation Center, and Small Business Center. “It was a pleasure to work with them to locate, and we look forward to what the future holds.”

CRC is actively recruiting additional staff at its new facility and is allowing employees to work remotely until preparations are complete. Salaries for the 87 new positions are above the county average wage.

“We’re excited that Cooperative Response Center chose Missouri for the location of its newest facility,” said Department of Economic Development Acting Director Maggie Kost. “This investment will have a positive impact on the Kirksville area and create even more quality jobs in the region. Our commitment to workforce development continues to result in business expansions that create opportunities for Missourians.”

For this expansion, CRC used the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

