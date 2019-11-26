Coon Creek Baptist Church finishes preparation for free Thanksgiving day meal

The Union Coon Creek Baptist Church west of Trenton has prepared 44 turkeys so far for its Annual Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday according to the pastor’s wife Dianna Crawford, who says 10 more turkeys will be prepared Tuesday night.

One hundred thirty-five pumpkin pies and 1200 rolls are also to be prepared prior to the meal. Meal preparation will continue on Wednesday and start on Thursday at 4 o’clock in the morning.

Four hundred ninety-two meal deliveries have been ordered so far, with Crawford noting orders will be accepted until Wednesday afternoon. She says no more volunteers are needed to be delivery drivers, but volunteers can help serve the meal, do dishes, and clean up at the church. The volunteers can work in shifts and do not have to stay the whole day.

Several area churches and businesses have made monetary donations, and turkeys have also been donated to the Union Coon Creek Church.

Delivery drivers are asked to arrive at the church Thursday morning at 9 o’clock, and deliveries will start at approximately 10:30. Doors at the church will open at 11 o’clock, and serving of the Thanksgiving dinner will begin at noon. The meal is free, but donations will be accepted to help cover costs of preparing the meal.

Anyone who wishes to order a meal or volunteer for Union Coon Creek Baptist Church’s Thanksgiving Dinner should contact Dianna Crawford at 359-3094.

