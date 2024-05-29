Convicted St. Louis felon pleads guilty to possessing stolen gun after carjacking

Share To Your Social Network

A convicted felon from St. Louis, Missouri on Tuesday admitted being caught by police with a stolen gun after fleeing from a carjacked vehicle.

Cedric Cross Sr., 42, pleaded guilty to one felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted that on Jan. 30, 2022, he was caught by Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers while armed after jumping out of a carjacked truck. Cross was the passenger, and the driver had led police on a high-speed chase before crashing. Cross’ gun was stolen. He denied being one of two armed men who carjacked the truck earlier that evening at the intersection of Marcus Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

In his plea agreement, Cross also disputed shooting a paramour in the Walnut Park West neighborhood of St. Louis the day before the carjacking. The victim said after an argument, Cross pulled out a gun and started shooting, hitting her four times. Ballistic evidence from the shooting matched the handgun found with Cross the next day.

Cross is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, May 28th, 2024. He also potentially faces additional prison time for violating his supervised release from a prior felon in possession case in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis. In 2017, he was sentenced there to 63 months in prison after being caught with a stolen .38-caliber revolver.

The case was investigated by the Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine Hoag is prosecuting the case.

