Convicted murderer sentenced to 9 years in prison for new gun crime

U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Tuesday sentenced a convicted murderer caught with a firearm in St. Louis to 110 months (9.16 years) in prison.

Lucky B. Miner, 51, was in a stolen Hyundai stopped by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers on July 20, 2022, amid a rash of thefts of Kias and Hyundais. The vehicle had no rear license plate and a heavily damaged steering column allowing it to be driven without a key. When Miner got out of the vehicle, officers recognized him from prior interactions. They called to Miner, who walked away and up a ramp towards a home, taking a chrome pistol out of his waistband. After first trying and failing to open the home’s door, Miner dropped the gun. He then began repeatedly hitting the door with his right shoulder to force it open. Police detained Miner before he could succeed. The driver of the Hyundai had a .22-caliber revolver in her purse.

Miner pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in November to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In 1998, Miner was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of second-degree murder at a bench trial in St. Louis Circuit Court.

This case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Dunkel prosecuted the case.

