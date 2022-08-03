Convicted felon in Missouri sentenced to five years in prison for gun crime, after domestic violence incident

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A convicted felon from Missouri who was caught with a gun by police responding to a domestic violence incident was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry Tuesday to five years in federal prison.

De’Aliz’e Jones, 25, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty in May to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted that on Dec. 30, 2020, he argued with his girlfriend at an apartment in the 3600 block of Shaw Boulevard in St. Louis, resulting in a call to police.

Jones said he’d been kicked out of his apartment. Officers found Jones’ girlfriend with a cut lip, a bloody nose, and a large bruise on her forehead. They also noticed that Jones had a Glock 17 9mm semi-automatic pistol with a large capacity magazine on his ankle, and arrested him for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jones has two prior robbery convictions and a conviction on a 2018 domestic violence charge and was on probation at the time of the incident.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Bluestone prosecuted the case.