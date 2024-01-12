Convicted felon admits robbing St. Louis pizza delivery driver

A convicted felon on Thursday admitted robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in St. Louis last year.

Antione L. Shockley, 26, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to robbery and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Shockley admitted arranging to have Domino’s Buffalo wings and two pizzas delivered to a vacant home in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis on April 13, 2023. When the driver arrived, Shockley stepped out of a gangway and demanded the food at gunpoint.

Shockley also admitted firing a handgun into the air in a school zone on June 24, 2023. After St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived, Shockley gave the handgun he was holding to a woman. He then pulled a stolen Ruger from his waistband and a rifle from inside his pants and dropped them on the ground. Shockley is a convicted felon and is thus barred from possessing firearms. After he was arrested and while he was being booked by police, Shockley struck an officer, injuring the officer’s head. As part of his plea agreement, Shockley has agreed to plead guilty to a gun charge and resisting arrest in St. Louis Circuit Court.

Shockley is scheduled to be sentenced on April 9. Both sides have agreed to recommend 10 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Bluestone is prosecuting the case.