At 11:33 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, Danny Bradbury, DOC No. 1236435, was pronounced dead at the Crossroads Correctional Center.

Bradbury, 73, was serving a life sentence for first-degree child molestation, first-degree statutory sodomy, and enticement of a child. He was convicted in Warren County and had been in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections since May 3, 2012.

The cause of death is believed to be natural causes.

