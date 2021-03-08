Convention and Visitors Bureau and Trenton Finance Committee to meet this week

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Agendas have been set for meetings this week at Trenton for the Convention and Visitors Bureau and for the Trenton Finance Committee to the city council.

Both meetings are scheduled for Trenton City Hall and available to view on the zoom web application. Contact city hall to get the identifiers.

The convention and visitors bureau members meet at noon Wednesday to receive a branding committee report.

Finance committee members meet Thursday at 5 o’clock to continue work on the upcoming fiscal year budget.

