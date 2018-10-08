Continuing rain causing area rivers and creeks to flood

The continuing rain has caused creek and river levels to rise, also likely spilling over onto roads that are prone to flooding.

In the Trenton area, a caller told KTTN after 6:00 am this morning that the gravel road east of MFA Oil, Northeast 20th Street, has flooded and is not passable in a car. It is likely Muddy Creek has, or will, flood onto East 28th Street in Trenton, and Grundy County Emergency Manager Glen Briggs reports water from an overflowing Muddy Creek will impact the airport and the land there.

Early morning, an automated report on the Thompson River west of Trenton is at 23.7 feet and rising. The weather service is predicting a crest of 26.3 feet with flood stage at 27 feet.

Along the Grand River locations in the area, Pattonsburg was at 23-feet approaching the 25-foot flood stage. Gallatin indicates the Grand River at 23.4 on a flood stage of 26 feet with the Grand River there predicted to top 27 feet. Chillicothe was at 25 which is above the 24-foot flood stage with a prediction of the Grand reaching 31-feet. Sumner is at 28.5-feet which is considered to be in moderate flooding since the flood stage is 26 feet. The weather service predicts a crest at 34.4-feet.