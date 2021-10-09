Contests to be held as part of Missouri Day Festival

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Decorating contests are being held as part of the Missouri Day Festival in Trenton.

The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri sponsors the window decorating contest. First place will receive $100, and second place will get $50.

Citizens Bank and Trust sponsors the yard and porch decorating contest. There are residential and business categories. First place for each category will receive $50, and second place will get $25.

The theme for the contests is “What it means to be a Missourian.”

Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Carman says anyone wanting to take part in the contests in Trenton should register by calling the chamber office at 660-359-4324.

The deadline for the window and yard and porch decorating contests is October 12th at 5 o’clock in the evening. Awards will be presented at the Missouri Day Opening Ceremonies at the First Baptist Church of Trenton October 14th at 7 o’clock at night.

Related