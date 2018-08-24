Contestants announced for Calamity Jane Queen Pageant in Princeton

The contestants for the Princeton’s Calamity Jane Queen Pageant have been announced with each contestant is sponsored by a local business.

Contestants include Itzel Andrango, Hannah King, Livi Binkley, Cailynn Stokley, Raven Moreno, Jaden Purdun, Jillian Finney, Jarica Nelson, Sydney Weber, and Jaysa Goodin.

The Calamity Jane Queen Contest, three and four years old Little Princess and Prince, and five and six-year-old Little Miss Calamity and Wild Bill will all be at the United Methodist Church of Princeton Saturday afternoon and evening.

Registration for the Little Princess and Prince, as well as Little Miss Calamity and Wild Bill, will start at 4:30. Those contests will begin at 5 o’clock with an entry fee of $5.00. Participants do not need to be a Mercer County resident.

The queen pageant will be held at 7 o’clock.

