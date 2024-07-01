Construction, demolition progress continues on Trenton projects

Share To Your Social Network

Trenton continues to see progress in its construction and demolition projects, according to the latest report from Trenton building inspector Wes Barone. The report, submitted to the city council on June 24, 2024, details the ongoing developments across various sites in the city.

At North Central Missouri College’s student center on Main Street, lower-level wall forms were set last week in preparation for pouring the basement area walls.

The construction of the State Farm Insurance building and agent Dillon Harp’s office, also on Main Street, is advancing. Footers, walls, and the basement floor have been poured, and framing work is currently underway.

Interior work is progressing at the new Animal Kingdom Veterinary Clinic on Kerfoot.

The architect has redesigned the footers for the upcoming Taco Bell building, which will be located at 9th and Oklahoma.

For Preferred Family Health Care, the building has been downsized, and the architect is developing new drawings.

The Dollar General Market has opened, and a privacy fence has been installed between the business and its adjacent neighbors.

Perkins Dozing is working at the Wesley United Methodist Church site, where the interior basement walls have been dug up in preparation for backfill. Once this work is complete, Perkins will begin demolishing the fire-damaged house at 718 West Crowder. Following this, demolition will proceed at 601 East 2nd Street. The fire-damaged house at 1012 Laclede has been cleaned up, and grading of the lot was completed by Jarred Lamma Construction.

Five building permits have been issued recently, raising the year-to-date total to 25. Additionally, 23 rental inspections were conducted from May 10.

