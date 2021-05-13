“Constitution Day Camp” to be held at Dockery Park in Gallatin on June 14

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Youth ages seven to 14 can learn about life during the American Revolutionary War during Constitution Day Camp in Gallatin. The event will be at Dockery Park June 14th through 18th from 8:30 to noon. A musical showing what participants have learned will be held at the park building that Friday night at 7 o’clock.

Spokesperson Rosanna Andersen says participants will go from station to station to learn about the time period and the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and Bill of Rights. There will be lessons, crafts, music, and snacks. Most of the activities will be outside.

Constitution Day Camp is $20.00 per participant, which covers costs associated with the event. Registration forms can be found at the Daviess County Library of Gallatin, and payment is taken at the Farmers Bank of Gallatin. Andersen notes sponsorships are available for youth who are interested in attending but cannot afford to go.

Email [email protected] for more information on the June 14th through 18th event.

