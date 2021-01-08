Consignment auction to benefit Jamesport Community Association set for March

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Consignments are being sought for an antique auction in Jamesport to benefit the Jamesport Community Association. The auction will be held at the A. V. Spillman Event Center on March 5th.

No reserves, reproductions, or crafts will be accepted. Items must be suitable for an antique auction.

Spokesperson Misty Scott says a percentage of the consignments will go to JCA to pay for the upkeep of the Spillman Center and other projects in Jamesport.

The deadline for consignments is February 20th.

Contact Wayne or Misty Scott for more information on the March 5th auction at 660-684-6146.

