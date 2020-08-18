Audio: Congressman Sam Graves visits Trenton, discusses deficit and stimulus legislation

Sixth District Congressman Sam Graves came to Trenton on Monday afternoon to visit with representatives of the regional planning commissions and councils of government.

Five areas of northern Missouri were represented at the meeting held at 1104 Main. Graves, a Republican, discussed various issues of a national and regional level including the federal CARES Act funding in response to COVID-19, re-authorization of the federal highway bill, broadband internet, economic development, and flood control among others.

KTTN News asked Congressman Graves about the status of a third economic stimulus bill to provide additional funds as a result of the pandemic. He remains optimistic that negotiations will result in a compromise that will be accepted by Democrats, Republicans, and the White House.

Two stimulus bills this year have obligated six trillion dollars and while the price tag of a third stimulus bill is yet to be finalized, Graves responded to a question regarding where the money is coming from.

Republican Congressman Sam Graves.

