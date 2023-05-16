Congressman Graves announces winners of 2023 6th Congressional District Art Competition

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06) has announced the winners of the annual 6th Congressional District Art Competition.

The following works were selected for awards:

1 st Place: Kaitlyn Spence, Indefinite , Monroe City HS

2 nd Place: Dakanda Kuernoon, Chocolate Medal, Platte County HS

3rd Place: Chloe Borgmeyer, What the Heart Wants, Platte County HS

“Our young artists in North Missouri have once again submitted some impressive artwork. It’s always an honor to be able to showcase it. Thanks to all who participated in this year’s competition and congratulations to our winners,” Graves said.

High school students from across North Missouri submitted artwork for this year’s competition. The artwork was judged by Northwest Missouri State University’s Art Department.

The first-place artwork will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel in the US Capitol complex. 2nd place artwork will be displayed in Graves’ Kansas City District Office and 3rd place artwork will be displayed in Graves’ St. Joseph District Office.

PHOTOS:

First Place: Indefinite by Kaitlyn Spence, Monroe City High School

Second Place: Chocolate Medal by Dakanda Kuernoon, Platte County High School

Third Place: What the Heart Wants by Chloe Borgmeyer, Platte County High School

