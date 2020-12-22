Confidential contact visits denied, request for increased security levels for filings granted at hearing for Garland Joseph Nelson

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A motion hearing was held in Johnson County on December 22nd for the Braymer man charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of two Wisconsin men.

Twenty-six-year-old Garland Joseph Nelson’s motion for confidential contact visits was denied at this time. The state’s request for increased security levels for filings was granted, with the agreement of the defense counsel, effective immediately. The case was continued to January 21st for a one-hour hearing/trial setting.

Nelson has also been charged with two counts each of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and armed criminal action. He also faces one count each of tampering with a motor vehicle—first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Nick and Justin Diemel were reported missing in July 2019 after traveling to Braymer to collected on a reported cattle debt.

A probable cause statement accused Nelson of shooting the brothers, putting their bodies into 55-gallon barrels, and burning the bodies. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office reported the brother’s remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska.

