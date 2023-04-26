Concrete Revival to expand in Maryville, investing $350,000 and creating 13 new jobs

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Concrete Revival, a grassroots industrial, commercial, and residential concrete polishing and coating contracting company, announced it will expand in Maryville, investing $350,000 and creating 13 new jobs.

“Supporting new and growing businesses is vital to the strength of our state’s economy,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Investments from companies of all sizes continue to prove Missouri’s status as an ideal business location. We’re proud to see Concrete Revival investing and creating jobs in Maryville and look forward to its continued success in the area.”

Founded in 2015, Concrete Revival is dedicated to providing customers with quality floor finishes to improve the function and aesthetics of concrete. Beginning with just a trailer and small closet, the company served residential customers with installations of epoxy garage and basement floors in southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri. Today, Concrete Revival has grown to take on projects across the country while continuing to hire new employees and add value to its products and services.

“It’s really a testament to how great our God is if you think about how we were able to create a team of such extremely talented individuals as these in such a short amount of time,” said Al Harmening, Owner, and CEO of Concrete Revival. “From our employees, salesmen, and customers to suppliers, lenders, advisors, outsourced partners, and promoters, I wouldn’t trade this team for any other.”

As part of its expansion, Concrete Revival will join 413 Machining at its new Maryville location. Founded in 2019 by Harmening, TJ Winters, and Adam Summers, 413 Machining is a service-disabled veteran-owned CNC milling company that manufactures steel, aluminum, and plastic products. The companies’ combined Maryville headquarters will allow for streamlined operations and increased efficiencies.

“We’re pleased to see Concrete Revival expanding in Maryville and benefitting the community,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “It’s always exciting to see quality employers investing locally and creating opportunities for Missourians and their families. Our team is glad to assist this company as it provides a positive impact for our state’s Northwest region.”

For this expansion, Concrete Revival will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

Concrete Revival provides floor resurfacers, urethane cement, thin coats, decorative epoxy, static control, wall systems, sloped floors, concrete polishing, and 5S safety striping nationwide.

Visit the Concrete Revival website to learn more about the company.

