Concrete mixer truck rear-ends pickup two miles south of Gallatin

At 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, a collision occurred on Highway 13, approximately two miles south of Gallatin, Missouri. The accident involved a 2000 Advance Concrete Mixer truck and a 2000 Toyota Tundra, both traveling southbound.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Toyota Tundra, driven by John L. Hursman, 61, of Kidder, Missouri, slowed to make a left turn when it was struck from behind by the concrete mixer. The impact caused the Tundra to cross the center line, veer off the east side of the road, and come to rest in a ditch. The driver of the concrete mixer, Jeffery L. Behen, 53, from Trenton, Missouri, managed to stop his vehicle in the southbound lane.

The concrete mixer sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene, while the Toyota Tundra experienced moderate damage and was also driven from the scene.

Hursman sustained minor injuries in the collision and was transported by a private party to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.