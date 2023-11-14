Concrete mixer truck rear-ends pickup two miles south of Gallatin

Local News November 14, 2023November 14, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

At 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, a collision occurred on Highway 13, approximately two miles south of Gallatin, Missouri. The accident involved a 2000 Advance Concrete Mixer truck and a 2000 Toyota Tundra, both traveling southbound.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Toyota Tundra, driven by John L. Hursman, 61, of Kidder, Missouri, slowed to make a left turn when it was struck from behind by the concrete mixer. The impact caused the Tundra to cross the center line, veer off the east side of the road, and come to rest in a ditch. The driver of the concrete mixer, Jeffery L. Behen, 53, from Trenton, Missouri, managed to stop his vehicle in the southbound lane.

The concrete mixer sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene, while the Toyota Tundra experienced moderate damage and was also driven from the scene.

Hursman sustained minor injuries in the collision and was transported by a private party to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash. 

Post Views: 967
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.