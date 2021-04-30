Concert series continues at Black Silo Winery on May 1, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

Two bands are on tap to perform at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton on May 1st as part of a concert series. The winery will open at 5 o’clock in the evening for the outdoor event.

A band from Trenton who call themselves “The Ghosted” will perform a 90-minute set starting at 6 o’clock. The group specializes in playing alternative rock from the 1990s and 2000s.

The Northeast Missouri band “BootCut” will perform a three-hour set of southern rock music beginning at 8 o’clock.

Tickets will be available at the event for $10.00 each or $15.00 per couple. Uprooted Kitchen will offer on-site meal service.

Email [email protected] for more information on May 1st’s concert.

