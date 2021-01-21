Computers on the Farm Conference meets February 8-9 via Zoom

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

With its virtual format, this year’s Computers on the Farm Conference, Feb. 8-9, will vividly underscore the increasingly vital role of computers in agriculture.

“The topics are designed to simulate a hands-on experience for both beginner and advanced farm computer users,” says Kent Shannon, University of Missouri Extension agricultural engineering specialist and MU assistant teaching professor.

The annual event is aimed at users of all levels who are interested in on-farm applications of computer technology, Shannon says.

The opening session will look at the ins and outs of virtual conferencing. Other topics include precision ag and drones, farm taxes, social media, and rural broadband.

Thirty-minute sessions will be held via Zoom beginning at 6 p.m. on February 8 and February 9. The agenda includes breaks between sessions and time for questions and discussion.

Presenters include MU Extension specialists and representatives from the tech companies SpaceX, FBS Systems, and Trilogy Networks. Attendees will also learn from farmers sharing their experiences using computer applications in their operations, Shannon says.

The $20 registration fee covers access to both evenings as well as recordings of each session.

For details and registration, visit THIS LINK. For more information, contact Shannon at [email protected] or 573-882-7510.

