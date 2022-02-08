Computer basics community education course available through NCMC

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A new community education course at NCMC is now enrolling participants for Computer Basics for the Mature Learner. This non-credit course is open to members of the public, and enrollees do not need to be NCMC students. Computer Basics for the Mature Learner will be on Mondays from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on February 28, March 7, March 14, and March 21 on the NCMC Main Campus in Hoffman Hall 101 in Trenton, MO.

Computer Basics for the Mature Learner, taught by Kayce Terhune, will help participants discover how a computer operates and learn how it can be used at home or in business. Participants will practice using the mouse and keyboard, review common computer terminology, and explore the internet. They will learn about files and folders and how to create, save, and print documents. This course is a beginner course in computers, and no previous computer experience is required.

The cost to register is $60, and all instructional equipment and material will be provided. The deadline to register is February 21. For more information and or to register, contact Stefanie Dowell, Academic Affairs Specialist, at 660-357-6301.

