Complete listing of student awards at Spickard School for 2022 -2023 school year

Spickard R-II Awards Day Results
-
BTC Bank Citizenship Award
-
Sophia Persell
-
-
Honor Roll –
-
Red (A) Honor Roll: Emmitt Marrs, Zoey Klever, Alice Tharp, Mason Wilson, Sophia Persell
-
Black (B) Honor Roll: Indilinn Allen, Annyston Vandever, Tyler Canady, Ruger Etter, Carter Wyatt, Jacob Wilson-Hay, Forest Sharp
-
-
AR Champs
-
Emmitt Marrs, Bentley Adams, Indilinn Allen, Zoey Klever, TaraLynn Stiner, Alice Tharp, Annyston Vandever, Ruger Etter, Traxton Galvin, Mason Wilson, Sophia Persell, Forest Sharp, Jacob Wilson-Hay
-
-
Safe Rider
-
Emmitt Marrs, Bentley Adams, Indilinn Allen, Zoey Klever, TaraLynn Stiner, Alice Tharp, Annyston Vandever, Tyler Canady, Ruger Etter, Traxton Galvin, Trinity Chapman, Mason Wilson, Carter Wyatt, Sophia Persell, Forest Sharp, Jacob Wilson-Hay
-
-
Soil & Water Conservation Poster Contest-
-
2nd-3rd Grade 1st Place-Tyler Canady 2nd Place-Trinity Chapman 3rd Place-Ruger Etter
-
1st Place County Wide/State Qualifying-Tyler Canady
-
4th-5th Grade 1st-Forest Sharp
2nd Place-Jacob Wilson Hay 3rd Place-Mason Wilson
1st Place County Wide/State Qualifying-Forest Sharp
-
PBS Drawing
$100 gift card- Tyler Canady
$25 gift card- Mason Wilson
$25 gift card- Carter Wyatt
-
After School Club
-
Emmitt Marrs, Bentley Adams, Tara Lynn Stiner, Alice Tharp, Annyston Vandever, Tyler Canady, Trinity Chapman, Forest Sharp, Sophia Persell
-
-
K/1 Classroom Awards
-
Emmitt Marrs- The Creative Kid, Reading Circle
-
Bentley Adams- The Energetic Kid, Reading Circle
-
IndiLinn Allen-Math Whiz, Reading Circle
-
Zoey Klever- The Wise Owl, Reading Circle
-
Taralynn Stiner- Future Lawyer, Reading Circle
-
Alice Tharp- Fantastic Leader, Reading Circle
-
Annyston Vandever- The Building Award, Reading Circle
-
-
2/3/4 Classroom Awards
-
Fun awards:
-
M&M Award: Traxton Galvin
-
Reese’s Award: Trinity Chapman
-
Snickers Award: Carter Wyatt
-
Three Musketeers Award: Ruger Etter
-
Twix Award: Mason Wilson
-
Gummy Worm Award: Tyler Canady
-
-
Reading Circle Certificate
-
Tyler Candy
-
Ruger Etter
-
Traxton Galvin
-
Trinity Chapman
-
Mason Wilson
-
Carter Wyatt
-
-
Math Facts
-
Multiplication:
-
Trinity Chapman
-
Mason Wilson
-
Carter Wyatt
-
-
Division:
-
Mason Wilson
-
-
Addition:
-
Tyler Canady
-
Ruger Etter
-
-
-
-
5 Classroom Awards
-
Sophia Persell-”Rad-ishing award for fabulous style”, Kindness Award
-
Forest Sharp-”Bright Idea award for always having new ideas” Explosion Award
-
Jacob Wilson-Hay-”Melon award for being so unique” Helping Hand Award
-
-
Special Candy Awards from Mrs Crawford and Miss Jasmine
-
Emmitt Marrs “You can untwist and solve difficult problems”
-
Alice Tharp “You have a bubble and positive personality”
-
Annyston Vandever “You always work so hard and deserve a break”
-
Bentley Adams “You are extremely brave and adventurous”
-
IndiLinn Allen “You are jolly and have a positive attitude”
-
TaraLynn Stiner “You are full of colorful and creative ideas”
-
Zoey Klever “You add snap, crackle, and pop to our lives”
-
Ruger Etter “You are always laid back and fun to be around”
-
Traxton Galvin “You are full of humor and make us all laugh”
-
Tyler Canady “You are an extra hard worker”
-
Trinity Chapman “You have gobs of ambition and enthusiasm”
-
Carter Wyatt “You are motivated and magnificent”
-
Mason Wilson “You are out of this world smart”
-
Forest Sharp “You are always willing to lend a hand to help others”
-
Jacob Wilson-Hay “You are our Class Bookworm”
-
Sophia Persell “You’ve got some Groovy Moves”
-
Track and Field Day – Mrs Eakes
- Bentley Adams: 2nd Place 50m Dash, 1st place 100m hurdles
- Alice Tharp: 1st place 50m hurdles
- Trinity Chapman: 3rd place 100m hurdles
- Tyler Canady: 2nd place Long jump
- Taralynn Stiner: 3rd place Shot put
- Indilinn Allen: 3rd place Speed rope
- Sophia Persell: 3rd place Shot put, 2nd place Football toss
- Jacob Wilson-Hay: 1st place Shot put
- Forest Sharp: 2nd place Speed Rope
-
Staff –
- Years of Service: 20 year plaque – Tiffany Crawford
- Thank you for your service – Diann Barnes, Tiffany Crawford, Jasmine Allen
- May Top Pirate
- Alice Tharp