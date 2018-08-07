Complaints on misuse of Dicamba rise to 251

The Missouri Department of Agriculture reports another dozen complaints of pesticide misuse were logged in the past week.

All complaints are blamed on the herbicide Dicamba for damage to their crops which now brings the total number of complaints statewide as of Monday to 251. This includes 186 alleging damage from Dicamba with the next highest total of 16 from 2, 4-D. At least 93 complaints are from counties in southeast Missouri.

The Department of Agriculture reports more than 24,000 acres of soybeans may have been damaged by Dicamba. Southeast Missouri’s Dunklin and New Madrid counties each have at least 15 complaints of pesticide misuse damage. Eleven northwest Missouri counties report at least one case.

In the Green Hills Region, there has been at least one complaint from Mercer, Linn, and Caldwell counties with Carroll County issuing at least five complaints.

