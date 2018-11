The Community Writing Group will feature a children’s author at a meeting next week.

Barry Boulware will speak to the group about the creation of his book series and the publishing process in Room 203 of Geyer Hall on the campus of North Central Missouri College of Trenton the afternoon of November 27th at 3 o’clock.

The meeting is open to everyone and interested individuals may contact Pam Johnston at 660-591-5312.