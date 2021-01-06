Community Resource Center in Chillicothe receives grant to reduce homelessness in 6 north Missouri counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Community Resource Center in Chillicothe has received a grant for up to $500,000 to reduce homelessness in six counties, including Livingston, Linn, Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy Carroll.

The grant will enable the resource center to provide help to eligible persons or families in those counties. Funding is through the CARES Act Coronavirus Emergency Solutions Grant Program, which is administered statewide by the Missouri Housing Development Commission.

The Community Resource Center reports it will work with individuals and families through the Homeless Prevention Program to help retain rental housing or pay past due utility bills where arrearages are due to loss of employment or income reduction due to the pandemic. It will work through the Rapid Rehousing Program with individuals and families to become rehoused if they lost housing due to evictions for rent payment arrearages or foreclosure.

Rehousing will be in a rental unit, and other eligible expenses can include paying deposits and utilities. The resource center will also work with owners of rental housing units to answer questions about program operations and eligibility.

The Community Resource Center is a community-based, non-profit organization to address homelessness and its root causes. It has operated as a homeless shelter for eight years and has worked in other related program areas.

