Community participation sought for Student Organization Fair

Area businesses, churches, and organizations are invited to participate in the annual North Central Missouri College Student Organization Fair on Monday, August 23. The Student Organization Fair is set to begin at 11 a.m. and will run until approximately 1:30 p.m.

The event is being organized by the NCMC housing staff. . NCMC wants to give the Trenton community and area businesses the opportunity to welcome students and make the students aware of what Trenton has to offer. The local businesses, churches, and other organizations are encouraged to participate. The event will be held outdoors in the center of campus (Main Street), weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, it will be held indoors in the Ketcham Community Center. Great Western Dining Service will be serving “walking tacos” for only $5, drink included.

There is no charge for the Student Organization Fair participants. Interested parties may contact Lesli Collins to reserve a table. The housing staff is also soliciting donations for raffle prizes.

Lesli can be contacted at [email protected] or 660-359-3948 ext. 1245.

