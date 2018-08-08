Community participation sought for NCMC Organization Fair

Area businesses, churches, and organizations are invited to participate in the annual North Central Missouri College Organization Fair on Student Orientation Day scheduled for Monday, August 20. The Organization Fair is set to begin at 11 a.m. and will run until approximately 1:30 p.m.

The event is being organized by the NCMC housing staff. NCMC wants to give the Trenton community and area businesses the opportunity to welcome students and make the students aware of what Trenton has to offer; businesses, churches and other organizations are encouraged to participate. The event will be held outdoors in the center of campus (Main Street), weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, it will be held indoors at the Ketcham Community Center. Great Western Dining Service will be serving “walking tacos” for only $5, drink included.

There is no charge for Organization Fair participants. Interested parties may contact Donnie Hillerman, or Eric Penrod to reserve a table or booth. The housing staff is also soliciting donations for raffle prizes.

Eric can be contacted at [email protected] or 660-357-6470 and Donnie can be contacted at [email protected], or 660-357-6412.

