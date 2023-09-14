Community of Winigan to celebrate sesquicentennial with three-day event

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Winigan is set to celebrate its 150th anniversary with a three-day sesquicentennial event from September 22 through September 24.

The festivities will kick off on Friday evening with a dinner from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The menu will feature fried fish and chicken, along with a variety of sides and desserts. The evening will also include a pie and hay bale auction, as well as a family movie night.

On September 23, the day will start with a breakfast and a 4-H livestock show in the morning. A kiddie parade is scheduled for 10:45 a.m., followed by the regular parade at 11 a.m. Attendees can enjoy pulled pork, sides, and desserts from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday afternoon’s activities will feature a baby show, an anvil shoot, and various games. The ole coot scooters race will take place at 2 p.m., and a kids pedal tractor pull is set for 2:30 p.m. Vocalist Kennedy Parrish is slated to perform at 3 p.m.

Later that day, hamburgers and hot dogs will be served from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Additional activities include a trivia contest, a quilt raffle drawing, a silent auction, and an antique engine and tractor display. The band No Apology will take the stage at 7 p.m.

The celebration will conclude on September 24 with a community worship service at 10 a.m., followed by a carry-in dinner. A 4-H shooting challenge is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Proceeds from the Winigan Sesquicentennial Celebration will benefit community facilities in Winigan. Attendees are reminded that no alcohol will be permitted at the event and are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating.

