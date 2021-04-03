Community of Gallatin to hold bulk trash pick-up week

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The community of Gallatin will hold a bulk trash pick-up the week of April 19.

Waste collectors will stop by curbs at addresses to collect large household items and bulky materials, with a weight limit not to exceed fifty (50) pounds.

Gallatin residents are asked to place those bulky items in front of the home by 6 am on the regular pick-up day the week of April 19, 2021.

Items NOT able to be picked up during bulk trash pick up week include:

Hazardous materials

Mirrors

Automotive chassis and bodies

Motorcycles

Trailers

Boats

Tires

Computer Monitors

Hazardous substances

Residents are asked to contact Gallatin City Hall at 660-663-2011 if there are questions, or further information is needed.

