Community of Gallatin to hold bulk trash pick-up week

The community of Gallatin will hold a bulk trash pick-up the week of April 19.
Waste collectors will stop by curbs at addresses to collect large household items and bulky materials, with a weight limit not to exceed fifty (50) pounds.
Gallatin residents are asked to place those bulky items in front of the home by 6 am on the regular pick-up day the week of April 19, 2021.
Items NOT able to be picked up during bulk trash pick up week include:
- Hazardous materials
- Mirrors
- Automotive chassis and bodies
- Motorcycles
- Trailers
- Boats
- Tires
- Computer Monitors
- Hazardous substances
Residents are asked to contact Gallatin City Hall at 660-663-2011 if there are questions, or further information is needed.