Community of Gallatin to hold bulk trash pick-up week

Local News April 3, 2021
Bulk Trash or Trash pick V2
The community of Gallatin will hold a bulk trash pick-up the week of April 19.

Waste collectors will stop by curbs at addresses to collect large household items and bulky materials, with a weight limit not to exceed fifty (50) pounds.

Gallatin residents are asked to place those bulky items in front of the home by 6 am on the regular pick-up day the week of April 19, 2021.

Items NOT able to be picked up during bulk trash pick up week include:

  • Hazardous materials
  • Mirrors
  • Automotive chassis and bodies
  • Motorcycles
  • Trailers
  • Boats
  • Tires
  • Computer Monitors
  • Hazardous substances

Residents are asked to contact Gallatin City Hall at 660-663-2011 if there are questions, or further information is needed.

