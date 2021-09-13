Community of Chula announces events for Street Fair on Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The community of Chula announces several events for their Street Fair on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Biscuits and gravy will be served at the Chula Community Center from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday. There will be a fish fry Saturday evening from 5:30 to 7 o’clock also at the Chula community center. Free will donations will be accepted at each event. Proceeds will go to the Chula Fire Department.

Events in Chula this Saturday include a baby show, cake walk, inflatables, a parade, mud volleyball, a pedal pull, corn hole tournament, street, and carnival games, Miss Corn Stalk contestants, little Miss and Master, entertainment by Dustin Thomas, and a talent show with entries in three divisions as determined by age. The top prize wins $50.00 cash with second place winning $25.00 and third place $10.00. This event requires payment of an entry fee. Vendors are to be on-site and a silent auction will be held.

Raffle drawings will determine winners for Little Miss and Master. Candidates among the girls are Anna Barron, Tarren Dios, and Ariyan Sullivan; and among the boys: Gabe Davis, Andy Ireland, and Keanan York.

The 11 o’clock Chula parade features the theme of “Country Nights and Carnival Lights.” Grand marshals are David and Linda Gillilan. Fifty dollars will be awarded to the overall grand prize winner in the parade, $25.00 for winners of each category.

Those attending Saturday’s street fair in Chula are to take lawn chairs.

Related