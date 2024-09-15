Community mental health programs aim to prevent suicide and offer resources

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center is raising awareness about suicide prevention and offering resources to assist communities in addressing mental health concerns.

The center’s Brookfield office representative, Sara Montgomery, highlighted the Veterans Affairs (VA) initiative “Start the Conversation,” which aims to equip veterans and their families with tools to address mental health issues specific to their communities.

According to VA data, 6,392 veterans died by suicide between 2020 and 2021, marking the largest single-year increase in veteran suicides. Montgomery also noted that suicide is now the second leading cause of death for veterans under 45.

Maddie Cutsinger from the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center’s Trenton office added that in 2023, over 50,000 people died by suicide nationwide, reflecting a 3% increase from 2021. She emphasized that men are four times more likely to die by suicide, and youth suicide rates have been on the rise since 2001.

Montgomery and Cutsinger outlined several warning signs of potential suicide, including extreme emotional shifts, withdrawal from social activities, giving away possessions, engaging in risky behaviors, and changes in sleep and eating habits. While acknowledging that everyone’s experience is different, Montgomery encouraged people to speak up if they notice someone acting unusually.

Cutsinger stressed the importance of taking these conversations seriously when approached by someone struggling with their mental health.

In addition to offering warning signs, Cutsinger suggested creating a personal safety plan that includes trusted contacts, coping strategies, and distractions to help manage feelings of distress. She also pointed out that feelings of despair are temporary.

Individuals can seek help from the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center, as well as the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or the CommCare crisis line at 888-279-8188.

Montgomery also stressed the importance of reducing the stigma surrounding mental health. The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center is working to provide more preventative programs, including school visits by youth behavioral liaisons.

Montgomery explained that the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 offers options for veterans, LGBTQ+ individuals, and Spanish speakers. When someone calls, the person answering will immediately address the caller’s mental health needs.

Montgomery and Cutsinger, along with Gary Pauley, review 988 calls made in the health center’s service area to offer further assistance.

The center is also working on building a farm knowledge base and collaborating with AgriSafe to assist rural populations.

Cutsinger explained that the CommCare crisis line operates similarly to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, transferring callers to trained individuals who work to de-escalate the immediate mental health crisis and provide necessary resources.

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center’s Trenton office can also be contacted at 660-359-4487 for assistance during a mental health crisis. The Crisis and Suicide Lifeline is available by calling 988. CommCare’s phone number is 888-279-8188.

