Community group to host prom for Trenton High School students in Jamesport

The Trenton R-9 School District will not host prom this year. However, a community group will host a prom for Trenton High School juniors and seniors at the Spillman Center in Jamesport June 13th. The Grand March will be that night at 7 o’clock, and the dance will go from 8 o’clock to 10:30.

Students participating in the Grand March should arrive at 6:30. The event will be open to spectators also at 6:30.

THS Principal Kasey Bailey says he sent an email to seniors involving information on prom and graduation. The email includes a link to the event’s Facebook page and picture order forms for prom and graduation. Picture order forms can also be picked up at the THS Office by calling 359-2291.

THS graduation is scheduled to be held at the C. F. Russell Stadium the afternoon of June 6th at 2 o’clock. The ceremony will be delayed until later that day or rescheduled for June 7th if there is inclement weather.

Graduation practice is scheduled to be at the C. F. Russell Stadium the morning of June 4th at 10 o’clock. Graduates should bring their cap, gown, and cords to the practice for pictures.

More information on graduation is available on the THS page of the Trenton R-9 website.

