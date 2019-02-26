Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri scholarship deadline approaching March 1st

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri reminds high school seniors of the deadline for scholarships administered by the Community Foundation.

Applications must be completed online and submitted by Friday, March 1st.

Community Foundation Marketing Director Steve Maxey says the March deadline allows students to avoid a “last minute rush” for other scholarships normally due in early April. The Scholar-Link application allows students to use one application to apply for multiple scholarships ranging from $250 to $1,000 to be used for tuition, housing, books, and/or fees.

There is no fee for students to apply, and there is no charge to respective high schools. Students may look at the list of available scholarships at the organization’s website.

They may also call the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri for more information at 816-232-2022.