Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri offering fund for disaster relief

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri has a new fund to provide disaster relief, particularly to flood victims in Northwest Missouri.

The fund was seeded by an out-of-state donor looking for a community foundation to disperse the funds, as the person is familiar with community foundations and has given to them in different parts of the country for distributing funds where they are needed.

The fund will provide natural disaster recovery assistance to Northwest Missouri through grants to nonprofit organizations that address high-priority community needs.

Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri Board Chairman Jim Blackford says the foundation is “humbled” by the “opportunity to help flood victims.” He hopes other donors will add to the fund, so the foundation “can react to natural disaster needs”.

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri serves 18 counties through regional collaboration, charitable giving, and philanthropy. The foundation’s core work is to administer charitable funds. In 2018, its funds gave 713 grants totaling one point six million dollars to 193 nonprofits and 207 scholarship awards.

More information can be obtained on the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri website or by calling the foundation at 816-232-2022.