Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri announces new board members

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Inc., a 501(c)(3) public charity, serves 18 counties in Northwest Missouri. As a vehicle for charitable giving, it aids donors in supporting causes they care about and enhances the quality of life in Northwest Missouri through philanthropy. The foundation’s mission is to foster charitable giving, assist donors in creating a legacy, maintain donor intent, support Northwest Missouri’s charitable organizations, ensure locally earned money remains in the community, and provide efficient and effective financial management.

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri is thrilled to announce its 2024 – 2026 Board Officers: Zane Myers, Chairman; Rachel Kagay, Vice-Chairman; Mitchell Bailey, 2nd Vice-Chairman. These officers will serve a two-year term.

Zane Myers, a lifelong Missouri resident and Northwest Missouri State University alumnus, hails from Princeton. He has served as President of the Plattsburg Rotary Club and is a member of the Clinton County University of Missouri Extension Council. As an Agency Sales Manager for Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance, with offices in Plattsburg and Smithville, Mr. Myers has been a board member since 2016. Before becoming Chairman, he was Vice-Chair for two years. He and his wife, Taylor, and daughter, Elsie, reside in Smithville.

Rachel Kagay, a Gallup® Certified Strengths Coach and owner of Rachel Kagay Coaching and Consulting, has over 15 years of experience speaking and facilitating across the Midwest. A University of Missouri, Columbia graduate in Agricultural

Education, she credits her rural Missouri upbringing and involvement in church, 4-H, and FFA for her success. Mrs. Kagay, who joined the board in 2019, chairs the Maximize NWMO committee and serves as Board Vice-Chair. She lives in Maysville, DeKalb County, with her husband, Bryant, and their three children, enjoying life on their family farm.

Mitchell Bailey, the CEO of GRM Networks in Princeton, MO, has a decade of experience with the company. A Trenton, MO native, he earned an Associate of Arts from North Central Missouri College a Bachelor of Science in Business Management, and an MBA from Northwest Missouri State University. Since joining the board in 2022, he has served as Treasurer and 2nd Vice-Chair. Mr. Bailey lives near Spickard, MO, with his wife, Abigail, and their three children.