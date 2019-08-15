Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri announces Louise Williams Wellborn Memorial Scholarship

As a new school year begins, the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri is honored to announce the establishment of the Louise Williams Welborn Memorial Scholarship to a graduating senior at Trenton High School.

A 1967 graduate of THS, Louise was the Senior Philanthropic Advisor at the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation at the time of her death. Active in so many organizations, Louise had an extensive career in finance that included positions with Mercantile Bank, Community America, Citizen’s Bank & Trust and UMB before accepting employment with the Community Foundation in the Northland.

In addition to her full-time employment, Louise was always active in civic, community and church including past leadership with the Trenton Chamber of Commerce, the Northland Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce.

The scholarship will be awarded to a Trenton High School graduate beginning with the current senior class and will emphasize a student’s role in school and community replicating the involvement of Louise as well as academic excellence. The $500.00 scholarship will assist a graduating senior planning to attend any college or university next fall with the selection to be made by the family.

Louise Welborn is survived by her husband, Charles Welborn, three children: Tim Key, Tammy Key Ockenfels, and Tom Key and four grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by siblings: Max Williams, Rosemary Williams Searcy, Lee Ann Williams Searcy and Jim Williams.

Contributions continue to be accepted to the Louise Williams Welborn Memorial Scholarship in care of the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri at 1006 West St. Martens Street, Suite B, St. Joseph Missouri 64506.