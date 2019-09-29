Community Food Pantry of Grundy County seeking donations for Backpack Buddies program

The Community Food Pantry of Grundy County in Trenton is seeking donations to help with its Backpack Buddies Program. The program provides food for school-aged children and their younger siblings older than two years old.

Spokesperson Ginny Wykoff says the program costs $175 per student per academic year and there are currently about 120 students who participate in Grundy County. That means the Community Food Pantry is responsible for raising $21,000 in donations this school year.

Wykoff says the Community Food Pantry is “very lucky” and has a donor who will cover any students on a waitlist. The Community Food Pantry is ahead of where it usually is in terms of donations for the Backpack Buddies Program and about half of the necessary funds have been raised.

Farmers State Bank also donates to the cause through its Swipe Out Hunger. Each time a Farmers State Bank debit card is used, the bank will donate to the Backpack Buddies Program.

Donations can be made by credit card on the website for Second Harvest Community Food Bank of Saint Joseph. Second Harvest provides the Community Food Pantry with the food for the program. Donations can also be sent to the Community Food Pantry at 1703 Harris Avenue in Trenton, Missouri 64683 and should indicate they are for the Backpack Buddies Program. Pledges can also be set up.

If more money is raised than needed for this year’s program, Wykoff says the money will go towards next year’s program and it was noted that the donations are tax-deductible.

Questions should be directed to the Community Food Pantry of Grundy County at 660-339-7099 or Ginny Wykoff at 660-359-5071.

