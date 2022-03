Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Community Food Pantry of Grundy County commodity distribution scheduled for March 10th has been postponed due to pending weather conditions. This was done as a safety measure for patrons and volunteers.

The event at the food pantry in Trenton has been rescheduled for March 17th at the regular times.

Individuals needing emergency commodities are asked to contact the Trenton Police Department. The police will forward the request to food pantry personnel.

