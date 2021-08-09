Community Blood Center to visit Trenton for donations at North 65 Center

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The next blood drive in Trenton is coming up one week from now.

Community Blood Center will set up on Monday, August 16 at the North 65 Center with blood donations accepted from noon to 6 o’clock.

Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to donate by visiting the Community Blood Center website and choosing an available appointment time. TN. Local sponsors are the RSVP and Trenton Lions Club. Edna Foster can be contacted at the RSVP office in Trenton at 660-359-3836. Masks are required to be worn by all donors.

The Community Blood Center says donors giving blood on Monday, August 16 will get a Kansas City Royals t-shirt or cap. Gifts are to be redeemed online after the blood drive.

