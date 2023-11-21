Community Blood Center to host blood drive in Trenton

The Community Blood Center will hold a blood drive in Trenton on November 22. Blood donations will be accepted at the Educational Center of the Wright Memorial Hospital from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Presenting donors will receive a free Kansas City Chiefs t-shirt and will also be entered into a draw to win tickets to a Kansas City Chiefs home game.

Appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointment, visit this link and use the group code KCQ6.

For more information about the November 22 blood drive at the Wright Memorial Hospital, call Mickenzey Ellis at 660-358-5700.