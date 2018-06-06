Community Blood Center declares “Emergency Blood Shortage” for Northwest Missouri

The Community Blood Center has declared a blood emergency for Northwest Missouri, Northeast Kansas, and the Greater Kansas City metropolitan area.

The organization asks individuals to donate blood to help replenish the blood supply for more than 60 hospitals throughout the area. The Blood Center reports a seven-day inventory of all blood types must be continually replenished. Reserves are below that minimum, following a drop in the number of donations in April and May.

Community Blood Center Executive Director David Graham says blood donations tend to slow down in the summer months, but the need does not. The Community Blood Center will conduct a blood drive at the North 65 Center in Trenton June 11th from noon to 6 o’clock in the evening.

Individuals with all blood types are encouraged to donate, especially donors with O-negative and B-negative. O-negative blood is considered universal, and B negative is rare. The Community Blood Center reports that someone can donate one pint of blood in just 60 minutes.

The organization encourages persons to give blood or platelets at a donor center or a mobile blood drive, host a blood drive in their communities or at their organizations, educate others about blood donations, encourage others to donate or host a blood drive, and promote the need for blood donors on social media.

More information on where to donate or how to set up a drive can be found at the Community Blood Center website or by calling 1-877-468-6844.

