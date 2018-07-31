Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri seeks to fill Executive Director position

Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri is looking for an Executive Director. Current director Aaron Franklin of Princeton is leaving the job in Trenton to work in an administrative capacity for another community action agency.

Franklin has been selected as Finance Manager for the West Central Missouri Community Action Agency headquartered in Appleton City. He’ll also be the business manager for New Growth which is West Central’s community development corporation.

Franklin began part-time duties there July 23rd and will assume full-time duties starting August 13th. He will oversee the organizations’ annual budget of more than $21,000,000. West Central Community Action Agency operates in nine counties and has 330 employees on the staff.

The search committee for the Community Action Partnership will accept job applications until August 24th. An employment application and full job description for an Executive Director can be found at the website www.capncm.org. Applications are to be mailed to the search committee in care of 23-722 Highway B in Coffey, Missouri Zip code is 64636 or by email to [email protected].

The job announcement also will be distributed to the 18 other community action agencies in Missouri, the state association, and the national community action partnership. The salary for executive director begins at $64,000 plus benefits.

