Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri participated in Network Advocacy Day on March 26th.

Various non-profits and agencies came together in the Missouri Capitol building in Jefferson City to meet with government officials and raise awareness about the current state of poverty in Missouri and across the nation.

Those interested in learning more about how CAPNCM helps alleviate poverty in our area, visit them online at www.capncm.org or call them toll-free at 855-290-8544.