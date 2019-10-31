Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri offers weatherization to low-income households

Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri offers weatherization all year to provide cost-effective energy-efficient home improvements to low-income households, especially for the elderly, children, disabled, and others hit hard by high utility costs.

The program aims to lower utility bills and improve comfort to ensure health and safety for homeowners and renters. It is the United States’ largest residential energy efficiency program, and more than 5,000 homes have been weatherized in CAPNCM’s area.

Housing Services Coordinator Alicia Roy says the process for applying is basically the same for rental homes as it is for homeowners. The only difference is the landlord has to fill out an agreement.

State requirements for Weatherization include a client-signed application with the original signature. Photocopies and scans cannot be accepted. Other requirements are proof of income for the last three months for all persons living in the home older than 18 who earned any income; a copy of fuel and electric utility bills if applicable; and proof of ownership or a landlord’s name, address, and phone number.

Roy says the best two ways to prove ownership would be to provide a paid property tax receipt or a warranty deed. A copy of the social security card for the head of household also has to be submitted. There is a waiting list for Weatherization, and it usually “takes a while” before Community Action staff will get back to someone regarding an application. Households can contact the office to find out where applications are in the process.

Homes are inspected once applications are approved. The inspector will look at a home’s existing insulation, air seal around doors and windows, heating and air systems, condition of the foundation, and overall condition of the structure. The information is put into a statewide computer program, and a printout shows cost-effective measures for home weatherization.

Repairs or replacements at a home can include the furnace, insulation, windows and doors, broken glass, and general air sealing, including door sweeps. The Weatherization program does not generally repair roofs. She adds that two men work full-time on weatherization, and sometimes members from the housing crew will also work on weatherization. Final inspections will take place after completion of work to verify the work has been performed in a professional manner.

An application can be obtained online by clicking HERE, visiting the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri Office on Oklahoma Avenue in Trenton, or finding a resource box. Families can call the office to find out the location of resource boxes. Households can also request applications be sent by mail or fax by calling the office at 855-290-8544 extension 1064.

