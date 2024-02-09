Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri board to meet Feb 13.

The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri Governing Board will discuss fiscal year 2024 contracts on February 13th. The board will meet at the agency’s office in Trenton at 7 p.m.
The contracts involve the Community Services Block Grant, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, and Evergy.
Other items on the agenda include banking resolutions, job description changes and updates, an organizational chart, an emergency backup succession plan, a policies and procedures manual, and a board member orientation policy. The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri Governing Board meeting on February 13th is also to include a discussion of selling properties by listing with a real estate agent and establishing a chief executive officer/executive director search committee.