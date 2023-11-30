Communities of Greencastle and Green City welcome holiday season with Christmas events

The holiday season is upon us, and communities in and around Greencastle are bustling with Christmas spirit. A series of community-driven Christmas events are scheduled to take place, offering an array of festive activities for families and individuals alike.

Greencastle Community Coalition’s Christmas Activities – December 3rd

The City of Greencastle Community Coalition will host an array of free Christmas activities on December 3rd. Key highlights include a special appearance by Santa at the Greencastle Community Building at 2:30 PM, followed by a screening of ‘The Santa Clause’ at 3:30 PM. Complimentary cookies, hot chocolate, and popcorn will be provided to add to the festive cheer.

The coalition emphasizes that youth must be accompanied by an adult for visiting Santa and watching the movie. To ensure a safe and family-friendly environment, vape products, tobacco, and cigarettes are strictly prohibited within the Greencastle Community Building. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets for additional seating, as only limited seats will be available.

Greencastle Community Christmas Dinner – December 3rd

Later the same day, the Greencastle Community Christmas Dinner will be served at the Greencastle Lions Club at noon. The community is invited to partake in this festive feast, where the main dishes include ham, turkey, noodles, mashed potatoes with gravy, and rolls, complemented by tea and lemonade. Participants are encouraged to contribute a side dish or dessert to the communal table. This event is proudly sponsored by the City of Greencastle, Greencastle Lions Club, and the Greencastle Fire Department.

Green City Community Christmas Dinner and Breakfast with Santa – December 10th

Moving to the neighboring community, the 24th Annual Green City Community Christmas Dinner is set for December 10th at the Green City Methodist Church, commencing at noon. Attendees are requested to bring a covered dish to share, with meat and drinks provided by the hosts. For more details, Rolf and Ilse Christen can be contacted at 660-874-4714.

Additionally, the Green City After Prom will host a Breakfast with Santa event at the Old Brick Bistro on the north side of the Green City Square. Scheduled for December 10th from 9 AM to 11 AM, the menu features Christmas pancakes, sausage, coffee, hot cocoa, milk, and juice. Activities include writing letters to Santa, making reindeer food, and the opportunity to take Polaroids with Santa for a fee starting at $5. Tickets for this event are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.