Communities and organizations in north Missouri receive project funding from USDA

Area organizations will receive funding from the United States Department of Agriculture to build and improve critical community facilities across rural Missouri.

The Putnam County Special Projects Organization, Incorporated will use a $14,700 loan and a $7,800 grant to purchase a fire truck that will be leased to the Liberty Township Fire Protection District. The truck will replace an older model.

The City of Hamilton will use a $33,100 grant to purchase equipment for the police and public works departments. The equipment will include updated radio equipment for the police and a mini backhoe for public works.

The City of Laclede will use a $39,650 grant to assist with the purchase of a tractor and attachments that will be used for mowing and grading services. A tractor with a snow blade will replace the city’s 20-year-old tractor.

The Carrollton Leasing Association, Incorporated will use a $159,300 loan and an $85,700 grant to purchase a sewer cleaning jetter truck that will be leased to the City of Carrollton’s Wastewater Department.

The Carrollton R-7 School District will use a $50,100 grant to purchase an electric school bus and a charging station.

USDA Missouri State Agriculture Director Kyle Wilkens announced on January 26th that the USDA is investing $2,761,900 to build and improve critical community facilities across rural Missouri. The funding will help increase access to public safety, education, and emergency response and help fund other essential community facilities and equipment needed to spur community development for residents of rural Missouri.

Nineteen recipients will receive 21 investments that the USDA is making through three programs that will fund community services to help rural Missouri. These programs include the Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants, Community Facilities Disaster Grants, and Economic Impact Initiative Grants.

