Combine at north end of LIV 269 considered total loss after catching fire in field

A combine appeared to be a total loss after a fire at the north end of LIV 269 the afternoon of November 3rd.

Chillicothe Fire Captain Derrick Allen reports firefighters arrived at the scene to find the combine on fire in the middle of a field. The owner, listed as James Lowe, was already outside of the machine.

Firefighters used about 700 gallons of water to extinguish the fire. Allen says an additional 200 gallons of water was used from a tanker Wheeling Fire brought to saturate the combine’s rubber tires to prevent further fire.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was at the scene for about 45 minutes.

